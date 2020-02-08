Northeast Convention & Visitors Bureau Representatives Inc., which assists meeting planners and decision makers in finding destinations and venues for their convention, meeting, conference or event, has named Christopher Brislin of North Attleboro its new chairman. Brislin began the position Jan. 1. He also serves as sales director for the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau.
***
Swan Point Cemetery, a 200-acre, active, nonsectarian garden cemetery established in 1846 and located in Providence, has appointed Thomas Rubyck to the position of family counselor. He is responsible for building relationships with prospects and families in the local community to increase awareness of current and new offerings at the cemetery while implementing a proactive sales program. Rubyck resides in Attleboro.
***
Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice, has promoted Matthew Haley of Pembroke to director of education and mentorship for the company. He will assist the staff in ongoing education and support. Haley is originally from Seekonk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.