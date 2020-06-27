Obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Charu Jain has joined Sturdy Memorial Associates at Plainville. Her focus includes preventative care, reproductive health services, pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum care. Jain is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.
Cumberland Farms has launched a month-long fundraiser to support the Disabled American Veterans organization. Through July 31, customers across Bristol County will have an opportunity to make a donation to DAV when they check out at the register. The goal is to raise over $250,000. During the campaign, stores will also offer a free cup of coffee to service members and veterans as a thank you for their sacrifices.
