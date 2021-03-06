Jonathan Andersen, DO., has joined Milford Regional Physician Group as a primary care physician. Andersen, a resident of Attleboro, is seeing patients at Family Medicine Associates, located at 74 Main St., Medway. Board-certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment, Andersen comes to MRPG from Southcoast Physicians Group and Sturdy Memorial, where he spent the last few years taking care of patients in an urgent care environment.
Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has announced a multiyear sponsorship with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to be the official esports tournament provider sponsor of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution. As part of the agreement, the company will use Patriots and Revolution marks to promote their bi-annual esports tournaments on its Esports Gaming League platform. As a sponsor of the Patriots and Revolution, EEG will leverage player appearances, tickets, signage and digital media to promote their events to the local market. It will also work with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to create custom videos that will promote the tournaments and be featured in the teams’ ongoing digital marketing efforts.
