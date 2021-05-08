Venues at Patriot Place in Foxboro will be hosting a two-day hiring event from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 12. Each participating venue will have hiring information and a hiring agent on site to discuss employment opportunities with prospective candidates and assist them in applying. Additionally, anyone who applies in-person during the event will have the chance to win one of six $50 Patriot Place gift cards. For a listing of participating venues and job opportunities, or to apply online, visit: https://www.patriot-place.com/job-opportunities/.
