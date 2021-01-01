The Power Foundation, the nonprofit arm of local firm Power Engineers, has donated $3,500 to B.F. Norton Elementary in Cumberland to provide headphones that will help keep kids connected while learning from home. Headquartered are in Idaho, the firm is focusing this grant on Title I schools in 40 of the communities where it has offices, including Foxboro, where it has about 50 employees.
***
AAA Northeast has been has been honored as a 2020 Best Place to Work in Rhode Island in a statewide survey and awards program based on human resources policies, programs, and the results of a confidential employee survey. It has also been honored as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts, a Top 125 in Training and a 2020 Healthiest Employer.
