The Greater Boston Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, has named Edward Mackey of Foxboro to its Board of Directors. Mackey is the Executive VP of Global Operations for Boston Scientific. He grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts and got his bachelor’s degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and later his master’s in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
