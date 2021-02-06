University Orthopedics opened a facility this past week at 10 Reservoir St. in Mansfield. The new UOI facility offers a variety of services and treatments, including Physical Therapy, Hand Therapy, Sports Medicine, Pediatric Orthopedics, Back and Neck, Hip and Knee, Shoulder and Elbow, Foot and Ankle, Spine, and Interventional Pain Management. It is also home to another OrthoDirect location, providing next-day and same-day access to acute orthopedic care for the treatment of new, non-emergent musculoskeletal injuries including sprains, strains, and possible fractures.
Nearly 50 Ninety Nine Restaurants across Eastern Massachusetts and in Salem, N.H. will participate in this year’s annual Have a Heart fundraiser benefiting the Pine Street Inn in Boston, New England’s largest homeless services organization. The fundraiser runs Feb. 8-21. Guests who dine in will receive a $5 off $25 coupon for every $5 donation. Guests who order online and make a $5 or more donation will immediately receive $5 off their online order through Feb. 21.
