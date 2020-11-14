Liberty Floor Covering in Attleboro was among 675 U.S. employers honored by the U.S. Department of Labor this past week under its 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion program. Employers were recognized for their recruitment, hiring, and retention of America’s veterans. Liberty was honored in the small business category and received a platinum award.
North Easton Savings Bank recently completed its third “A World for Good” community nonprofit voting campaign. Throughout each campaign, North Easton Savings encourages its customers, social media followers, and community member to vote for a local organization of their choice. At the end of the campaign, a percentage of $5,000 is distributed to each organization based on how many votes each received. Among this campaign’s beneficiaries is the Attleboro Area School to Career Partnership, an organization in Attleboro High School that works to develop relationships between the school and the city while helping students find jobs.
Papa Gino’s recently surprised firefighters in Plainville with free pizzas through its Fire Safety Month programming. Usually, the pizzas would feed families who attend various Fire Safety Month events, such as open houses and “touch-a-truck” tours at fire stations. The in-person events are not happening this year, so Papa Gino’s donated food to firefighters as a sign of appreciation for the work they do in the community.
