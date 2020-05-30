Sharon & Crescent United Credit Union recently awarded $500 each to 24 participants in its Online and Mobile Banking sweepstakes. The randomly selected winners included residents of Foxboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Norfolk. They were identified by first name only.
***
Stop & Shop, together with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, has announced the extension of its 10 percent pay increase for hourly store associates through July 4. Stop & Shop first announced the pay increase on March 20 and subsequently extended it through the end of May. New associates hired prior to May 30 will also receive the increase, and the company has hired and trained more than 8,000 new associates since mid-March.
