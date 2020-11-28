Attleboro-based Community VNA was one of 34 home health agencies in Massachusetts (out of 257) to receive a Five-Star Patient Survey Rating, and one of 32 in the state with a rating of four stars or higher in Quality of Patient Care Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in a recent release of data. The CMS released its Home Health Care Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAPS) Survey Star Ratings in October, reporting on measures from home health agencies throughout the country.
Among the top of her class, Kimberly McCarty of Norfolk received Pi Alpha Honors during a recent, virtual Long White Coat Ceremony for 48 graduates of the Salus University Physician Assistant Studies program in Elkins Park, Pa. Pi Alpha is the national honor society for physician assistants and indicates academic achievement, community service and leadership.
