Ocean State Job Lot says it is using its global supply chain to source and purchase critical supplies in the fight against coronavirus, including gloves, masks, disinfectants, sanitizers, eye protection, and more from its vendors. The supplies will be immediately donated to local and state governments, as well as hospital and medical facilities, the company says. Ocean State Job Lot says it will contribute $250,000 to a fund dedicated to acquiring the supplies and is asking for the public’s help by donating at the register. “As a retailer selling essential goods, OSJL stores will remain open,” the company said.
