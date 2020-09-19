Bristol County Savings Bank, headquartered in Taunton, has for the fourth consecutive year been named one of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts by Boston Business Journal. The bank ranked 43rd on the BBJ list of a 107 companies that granted at least $100,000 to Massachusetts nonprofits during the 2019 calendar year. Bristol County Savings Bank awarded more than $1.9 million to various 501©(3) organizations.
***
In a recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Massachusetts Division of Banks, Rockland Trust received an overall “Outstanding” rating — the highest rating possible. The act was enacted by Congress in 1977 to encourage banks to meet the credit needs of the communities they serve, specifically low and moderate-income individuals, neighborhoods and businesses.
***
GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. has named Paul J. Malagrifa of Wrentham its chief information officer. A licensed professional engineer in electrical engineering and licensed master electrician in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Malagrifa has more than 30 years of leadership experience in technology, engineering, higher education, and construction. Prior to joining GZA, he was a leader of Schneider Electric’s enterprise IT organization and spent 20 years with Harvard University’s Campus Services organization. In April 2017, Malagrifa was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to the Massachusetts Board of State Examiners of Electricians, on which he now serves as vice chair. He also is a member of the Wrentham Finance Committee
***
Bristol Community College recently received a 2019-2020 Innovation of the Year Award for its Corequisite Models of Developmental Math Education initiative. The award was presented by the League for Innovation in the Community College and honored BCC math professors Autumn Alden and Dan Avedikian as well as Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Sarmad Saman for their innovative achievements in higher education.
***
The Massachusetts Bankers Association has announced that 71 students from banks and financial services firms completed the graduation requirements for the New England School for Financial Studies. This year’s senior class was the first in the history of the school to complete its senior year in a virtual environment.
