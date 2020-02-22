DJSA Architecture PC, a Raynham-based firm specializing in commercial and custom residential design, has named Megan Kane of Attleboro as Job Captain. In this role she serves as an member of the project team, working on all phases of a design project. She previously was an Intern Architect with Kaestle Boos Associates in Foxboro.
Dr. Diana Calogrias has joined the staff at OB/GYN Associates of Attleboro. Her focus includes preventative care, reproductive health services, pregnancy, childbirth, and post-partum care as well as minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. Calogrias is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and received her medical degree from the Medical University of Lodz. Her medical training was completed at Newark Beth Israel-Barnabas Health at Jersey City Medical Center.
Jack Conway & Company has welcomed Ernany Pires to its Mansfield office. Originally from Cambridge, he currently resides in Mansfield and volunteers his time as a youth adviser alongside his father, who is a pastor at a South Walpole church.
