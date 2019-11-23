Dr. Daniel Kranitz has been named medical director at Sturdy Memorial Urgent Care in South Attleboro and Plainville. He brings over 20 years of expertise in emergency medicine and is trained in a holistic approach to patient care. Kranitz received his medical degree from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine and trained at Doctors Hospital. He is board certified in emergency medicine.
Cassandra L. Santoro of Attleboro has joined the Boston labor and employment law firm Morgan, Brown & Joy as an associate. Santoro counsels and defends private employers and not-for-profit corporations across a wide range of labor and employment matters, including workplace discrimination, harassment, employee discipline, retaliation, termination and employment policy development. Additionally, she defends employers in wage and hour matters including state and U.S. Department of Labor audits and federal and state lawsuits.
Massachusetts building trades unions and union contractors, including Foxboro-based Axion, LLC, recently honored the contributions of local veterans at a Statehouse event, raising more than $65,000 for the career pathways program Helmets to Hardhats. The national nonprofit connects National Guard, Reserve and transitioning active-duty military members with careers in the union building trades.
Three Attleboro nonprofit organizations were awarded a total of $2,100 from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program. A Touch of Honey Early Childhood Learning Center will receive $500, Bishop Feehan High School will receive $500 and St. Joseph’s Food Cellar will receive $1,100. The grant program allows Harvard Pilgrim employees to award $500 grants to the charity of their choice each calendar year, and was started to commemorate Harvard Pilgrim members killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
