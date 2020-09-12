Dr. Tonya O’Neil, who specializes in Family Medicine, has joined North Attleborough Medical Center, 170 Draper Ave. O’Neil received her medical degree from St. George’s University and completed her family medicine residency program at St. Joseph’s Hospital Center in Syracuse, N.Y. North Attleborough Medical Center is one of the many practices that make up Sturdy Memorial Associates.
***
Luri Lee, DMD, CAGS, a general dentist practicing in Boston and Seekonk, is among the 2020 “10 Under Ten” recognized by the Massachusetts Dental Society. Established by the MDS in 2005, the annual list highlights new dentists in Massachusetts and their diverse impacts on the dental profession.
***
Papa Gino’s recently delivered meals to the employees at Shaw’s in Mansfield. The donation was part of Papa Gino’s Pizza My Heart program. Through the program, the restaurant chain seeks out community heroes and delivers them free pizza as a sign of appreciation for the work they do in their communities.
***
EG Group convenience stores, including Cumberland Farms, are teaming up with United Way to kick off a month-long fundraiser to support local nonprofits that help provide youth development and educational resources across the U.S. The initiative began Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 9. Customers across Bristol County will have an opportunity to make a donation to a local United Way chapter when they check out at the register at their neighborhood Cumberland Farms, including ones at 1128 Oakhill Ave. and 80 County St. in Attleboro.
