Rodney Clark, former Dean of Bristol Community College’s Attleboro campus, has joined Pittsburgh Technical College’s leadership team as its new Vice President for Student Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Planning. While in Attleboro, Clark implemented a variety of programming as a member of the college’s Affirmative Action Committee and Multicultural Committee while also collaborating with the Development Office for gifts of $1 million and $250,000, according to a PTC news release.
The R.I. Hospitality Association has announced the appointment of Mansfield resident Randy Nason to its 2021 board of directors. Nason, who has more three decades of experience working in the restaurant industry, is the current chief operating officer for Seven Stars Bakery, managing daily operations for each of its four retail locations, its production facility and wholesale distribution. Prior to his role at Seven Stars, Nason held a variety of leadership roles at restaurants and hotels. He received his B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant and Travel Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
