George J. Charette, president and CEO of Pawtucket Credit Union, has announced the following promotions and new hire:
Valerie Pimenta has been promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and has overall responsibility for the financial function of the Credit Union. She has been with the credit union for 23 years most recently serving as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.
Jamie McLean has joined the credit union as Vice President of Real Estate Lending. Her overall responsibilities include overseeing the real estate lending function of the credit union including management of secondary market transactions, processes and procedures. She comes to the credit union with over 21 years in the mortgage industry, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President at Southern Mass Credit Union.
Mark Peloquin has been promoted to Vice President of Collections. He has been with the credit union for four years and has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Collections. He is responsible for the effective control of delinquency and losses including oversight of the collections department.
Annette Smith has been promoted to Vice President of Loan Servicing and has overall responsibilities of overseeing the loan servicing function of the credit union including Fannie Mae first mortgage pre-funding and post-closing quality control reviews along with ensuring adherence to regulatory and compliance requirements. Annette has been with the credit union for nearly 25 years, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Loan Servicing.
***
Kimberly A. Thomas has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of the Mansfield Bank Charitable Foundation. It’s an expansion of her role as a member of the bank’s Board of Directors, a position she has held for more than six years. As chairperson, Thomas will lead the committee of trustees and advisers who set and obtain the giving goals of the foundation. She has a Master’s Degree in Business Management from Cambridge College and resides in Mansfield.
***
DiPrete Engineering, a civil engineering firm located in Dedham, has announced the promotions of Sheryl Guglielmo and Brandon Carr to Senior Project Managers.
A resident of Attleboro, Guglielmo joined DiPrete in 2006 after earning a degree from the Wentworth Institute of Technology. She recently managed the site/civil engineering for a new building at Millstone Medical Outsourcing LLC’s headquarters in Fall River. She also serves on the Attleboro Planning Board.
A resident of North Attleboro, Carr joined DiPrete in 2007 after working with the Massachusetts Highway Department. He recently earned his MBA from Northeastern University. Carr is currently managing the engineering design of a new Copart, an auto auction center, in Freeport.
