Matt Kassler, a Mansfield resident and Mansfield High School graduate, has been chosen by the publication Poets&Quants as one of the Top 100 Best & Brightest Business Majors in the Country for 2021. Kassler is a senior in the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, where he is majoring in Operations and Information Management with a minor in Information Technology. After graduation, he will be working as a Risk Assurance Associate for PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he did an internship. To read the article on Kassler, go to https://poetsandquantsforundergrads.com.
***
UNO Pizzeria & Grill has launched of an internal concierge system to aid individual employees in securing and attending vaccine appointments. The complimentary bilingual service is available to UNO employees across its company-owned restaurant locations as well as employees and temporary employees in the UNO Foods manufacturing plant and employees at the restaurant group’s corporate office. UNO has restaurants in Attleboro and Wrentham.
***
Dolores Rabuffo of Weichert Realtors-Hunter Properties in North Attleboro has been honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, as a 2020 Office Award Winner. Rabuffo received the Executive Club level honor, which is given to those who achieved specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2020.
***
The Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council, one of the region’s largest construction labor groups, has announced that David Araujo has been re-elected as president, alongside returning Vice President Paul Alvarez and Secretary-Treasurer James Pimental.
