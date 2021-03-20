Yvette Morse has been named center director for Active Day of Mansfield, which opened Feb. 17. Morse was hired to get the Adult Day Health Program up and running. She has been working in the assisted living industry for the past 11 years and prior to that ran adult day programs for The George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers in San Diego. Active Day acquired the Adult Day Health Program from Community VNA, after they closed their doors last March due to the pandemic.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Kyle Seyboth with the Grand Centurion Producer award for its 2020 sales totals. The award is presented to sales affiliates of Century who earn $846,000 in sales production or 198 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. Century The Seyboth Team is a full-service brokerage located at 235 Taunton Ave. in Seekonk.
Tricia Banks, CEO of TRM Concrete LLC in Plainville, is featured in the March 8 issue of CM&B as part of Women in Construction Week. TRM serves concrete construction needs in New England.
Raymour and Flanigan stores in Attleboro and Seekonk are collecting items for pets in need through April 15. There are collection bins at the Route 1 store in Attleboro and Route 6 store in Seekonk for wet and dry dog and cat food, small animal food, dog and cat toys and treats, and cat litter. Monetary donations can be sent to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/rsnop.wa.
The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Southeast Regional Office provides free, confidential, one-to-one business assistance and free and low-cost training to prospective and existing small businesses. Go to www.msbdc.org/semass to fill out an online request form or cal 508-673-9783.
