Rockland Trust’s two affiliated charitable foundations, Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation Inc. and Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation Inc., have made their second phase of COVID-19 relief grants, providing $320,000 in total to 44 organizations across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Among the recipients was New Hope, an Attleboro-based nonprofit that helps women in domestic crisis situations. It received a $10,000 grant.
***
North Attleborough Medical Center has hired Jessica Manyan, DO, who specializes in Family Medicine. Manyan has over 20 years of experience specializing in men’s and women’s health, pediatric care, chronic disease and preventative care. She is board-certified in Family Practice and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.