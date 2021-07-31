Jay Farland of Attleboro has been hired as vice president of commercial lending at Pawtucket Credit Union, He comes to the credit union with over 28 years of experience in the commercial lending field most recently serving as a commercial lender at Customers Bank. He will be responsible for developing new business including investor and owner occupied commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial working capital lines of credit, lines of credit, equipment loans and asset acquisitions in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.
Richard Camara of Brockton has been hired as assistant vice president of IT Infrastructure. He comes to the credit union with 25 years of experience in the information technology field, most recently serving as IT operations manager at Ericsson.
***
AAA Northeast’s “People Are Our Heart and Soul” video has been named a winner in the Branded Content category of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. This is the third Telly the Providence-based company has won in the last six years, including two Bronze Awards in 2016 and 2017. The one-minute video – produced by ELEMENT Productions at the height of the pandemic – was aimed at reassuring AAA members, employees, and their communities that AAA Northeast would be there for them. The video features AAA Northeast employees going to extraordinary lengths to serve their neighborhoods.
***
Patriot Place has launched Advantage Application, an integrated geo-loyalty program by which guests will earn points each time they visit the Foxboro retail/entertainment complex. As opposed to conventional, purchase-based shopping loyalty programs, the application uses geo-loyalty and proximity marketing to incentivize guests based on their visits to Patriot Place, and creates a customized feed tailored to each guest displaying new discounts, news and events at their favorite venues, officials said.
***
Walmart has announced it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. through its Live Better U program (previously associates paid $1 a day to participate). Walmart is also adding four academic partners through the program, including Johnson & Wales University, and will add in-demand college degree and certificate options in business administration, supply chain and cybersecurity.
***
Stop & Shop has partnered with Volta Industries Inc., installing five electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. The stations will allow customers with electric vehicles to charge their cars at no cost at participating stores. Stop & Shop is among the first in the Northeast to partner with Volta. Locally, Volta charging stations can be found outside Stop & Shop stores located in Walpole and Pawtucket. Stop & Shop expects to launch 50 additional Volta charging stations across its five states in the Northeast by the end of 2021.
***
The Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation has awarded $10,000 to DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended) Inc. to support its preventative and responsive services for individuals impacted by domestic and partner violence in Norfolk County. DOVE mitigates the impact of domestic violence by empowering survivors to make safe, well-informed decisions for themselves and their children, and to take supported steps toward healing and self-sufficiency. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DOVE has experienced a surge in requests for services which has continued as state and local restrictions lift.
