Sturdy Memorial Associates has opened a new practice, Pulmonary Associates of Attleboro, at 671 North Main St., Attleboro. It will provide services for patients experiencing breathing and lung problems. Dr. Aida Alixandra Morse has joined the practice. She is a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care specialist focusing on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions affecting the lungs and respiratory system.
The Massachusetts Dental Society Foundation recently awarded nearly $100,000 in “Expanding Access to Dental Care” grants to six organizations in Massachusetts, including the Elder Dental Program, a program of HealthCare Options Inc. of Attleboro. It has been awarded $15,000 to help continue serving the dental care needs of low-income, uninsured seniors in Bristol County and southern Norfolk County.
Nearly 30,000 winter coats from Ocean State Job Lot’s “Buy, Give, Get” program are being distributed in partnership with the USA Veterans & Military Support Foundation throughout New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to help local veterans stay warm this winter season. Locally, the company has stores in Foxboro and Seekonk.
The Southeastern Massachusetts Visitors Bureau, a collaboration with Greater Attleboro, One SouthCoast, Taunton Area and Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce to promote Bristol County to visitors, has announced its Mini Grant program for 2020. Mini Grants provide local businesses a chance to increase their marketing effort in tourism. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or would like and application, email Ashley Wojtunik at ashley@visitsemass.com or Kelli Munroe at kelli@visitsemass.com. Applications are due on Feb. 21.
Stop & Shop stores including ones in Seekonk, Mansfield, Attleboro, North Attleboro and Foxboro, will celebrate the one-year anniversary of Marty the Robot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The googly-eyed machine roams Stop & Shop stores searching for spills and potential hazards. Stores will have birthday cake, crafts for kids, giveaways and photo ops.
