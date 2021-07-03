North Easton Savings Bank recently donated $30,000 to several food pantries throughout southeastern Massachusetts to help with the increasing food insecurity among area families. The most recent support follows a total donation of $60,000 in 2020 to the same pantries, which was given as a direct response to the pandemic. Among the area pantries the bank partners with are Cupboard of Kindness in Norton, Our Daily Bread in Mansfield and Lenore’s Pantry in North Attleboro.
***
Julie Lane has joined North Easton Savings as a mortgage loan officer. In this role, Lane works with customers buying a home, refinancing, and getting home improvement loans. She has almost 25 years of previous banking experience, having worked her way up at Rockland Trust in their Retail Branch division from teller to vice president.
***
Ratana Chek has been hired as a real estate agent at Jack Conway & Company’s Mansfield office. Chek has 20 years of experience in sales. She lives in Marion with her four daughters.
***
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has launched its Neighborhood $10K Giveaway program. D’Angelo restaurants throughout New England have chosen an organization in their community to partner with, then compete to get the most votes. Voting began June 28 and will run through Aug. 8. Supporters can vote at https://dangelos.com/10kgiveaway/ or by scanning QR codes at each participating restaurant. D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches of Plainville has chosen to partner with Joe Andruzzi Foundation (JAF), based in North Attleboro.
***
Thrive, a provider of NextGen Managed Services based in Foxboro, has appointed Bill McLaughlin its first chief customer officer. He will lead Thrive’s team of general managers, senior principal consultants and customer success managers in each U.S. region. Prior to Thrive, McLaughlin held a senior leadership role at Kaseya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.