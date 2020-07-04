The Massachusetts Bankers Association has elected new officers and members to its board of directors, including Patrick J. Murray, president and CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank in Taunton, as board chair effective July 1. Murray, the MBA noted, has over 35 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry and has been president and CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank for eight years. “He is a champion of membership engagement, promoting the economic impact of the local banking industry, expanding financial literacy, and encouraging community volunteer work and philanthropic giving to local agencies,” the organization said.
