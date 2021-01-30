Employees who work at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds were recently recognized as Every Day Heroes by D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches in honor of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The employees have kept the registry open and operational every work day since Gov. Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency on March 10, 2020, registry officials noted.
***
Foxboro-based Thrive, a provider of technology managed services, has announced that it has finalized a majority recapitalization with Court Square Capital Partners. In addition to Court Square, Thrive said its existing financial sponsor, M/C Partners is continuing to participate alongside a substantial ownership stake by the company’s senior management team. With the new partners, Thrive said it will accelerate its investments in its Next Generation Technology including ServiceNow, Automation and AI.
***
North Easton Savings Bank was the presenting sponsor of an Indigenous History Conference facilitated by Plymouth 400 Inc. and hosted by Bridgewater State University. “2020 Hindsight or Foresight – Indigenous History Conference” was presented in nine virtual sessions throughout the end of 2020. It was one of several events commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage and highlighting the cultural contributions and American traditions that began with the interaction of the Wampanoag and English peoples.
***
The Worcester Red Sox will hold their first Polar Park Job Fair to recruit local part-time seasonal personnel from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20 and 21. A staff comprising more than 300 part-time members is needed to operate the ballpark during the season. To participate, prospective staff members can visit woosox.com to provide information and to then receive registration information. The club will also welcome emails sent to jobs@woosox.com to answer those with particular questions.
