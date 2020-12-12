Mike White has joined Bangor Savings Bank in Maine as a mortgage loan officer. White, who graduated from high school in Massachusetts and still has friends and business connections in the Attleboro area, will be originating mortgage loans out of the bank’s Cornish, Maine branch. White attended Colby College and brings more than 13-years of sales and customer service experience to his role. An active member of the business community, he’s involved with Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. His passion is helping others achieve the dream of homeownership.
North Easton Savings Bank recently donated $30,000 across several food pantries located in communities the bank serves throughout southeastern Massachusetts. This donation followed an earlier contribution of $30,000 to the same food pantries, which was made in the spring during the initial height of the pandemic. Recognizing the importance of supporting local food pantries during this time, the bank made the decision to double its annual commitment this year.
“Our communities are our lifeblood and we want to do all we can to support them,” said Rich Spencer, president and CEO of North Easton Savings Bank. “We’ve all seen how especially hard-hit our community food pantries are, which provide such a vital resource for so many in need. We are honored to be able to increase our support for these critical organizations.”
