Sturdy Memorial Hospital was awarded an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2020, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries and infections. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to approximately 2,600 U.S. hospitals. It is peered reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. To view Sturdy’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter and Facebook.
***
The SouthCoast Community Foundation has announced today the hiring of Sarah Rose as Director of Engagement; Charles Holley as Director of Finance & Administration; and Kim Goddard as Manager of Marketing & Communications. The filling of these positions furthers the organization’s five-year re-commitment strategy to create and sustain capacity and expertise in order to effectively serve the needs of the region. The foundation is a public charity serving thousands of people throughout Southeastern Massachusetts who share a common goal of improving the quality of life through philanthropy. Since 1995, the Community Foundation has distributed over $39 million from more than 200 funds to humanitarian, educational, and cultural organizations in the region.
***
A Jersey Mike’s sub shop has opened at 20 Commerce Way, Seekonk. Franchise owners Bob Quinlan and Al Graziano held a grand opening fundraiser on Dec. 16 when 100 percent of sales were donated to the local food bank, Doorways. Due to COVID-19, Jersey Mike’s has temporarily closed the dining areas at its locations to help limit person-to-person contact. Guests can continue to place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.
***
The Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year. Last year, in Massachusetts, Walmart donated more than 1.1 million pounds of food to local food banks.
***
In its first virtual food drive, Amica Insurance, its employees, and the public raised over $60,000 for Feeding Children Everywhere, a nonprofit organization that sends healthy meals at no cost to families facing hunger. During the month of November, Amica matched donations made by both employees and the public to support Feeding Children Everywhere’s Full Cart program. The funds raised will provide more than 187,000 meals to families facing hunger across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.