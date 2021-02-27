Bristol Community College faculty member Colleen Avedikian is the recent recipient of a 2021 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award from the American Association of Community Colleges. The award distinguishes faculty who not only exemplify excellence in an academic setting but who also work outside the classroom to help their students achieve success. Avedikian is a faculty member in BCC’s Division of Behavioral and Social Sciences. In addition to her work in the classroom, she has served as a faculty mentor for students in the college’s Commonwealth Honors program, as an adviser for student organizations and as a volunteer for Bristol’s monthly Mobile Food Market.
George Kelleher-Bianchi has been appointed as the next Director of Student Services for Seekonk Public Schools. Kelleher will formally begin his new role on July 1 and replace Susan Doe, who will be retiring at the end of the school year after serving as the Director of Special Education in Seekonk for nine years. Kelleher has served as the Assistant Principal at Hurley Middle School in Seekonk since July 2019. In his new role, he will administer and supervise special education, coordinate curriculum for special programming, recruit special education personnel, and maintain program compliance with state policies, regulations and laws.
