Bristol County Savings Bank, headquartered in Taunton, has named Keri-Ann L. Kreyssig to the position of Vice President/Operations. Kreyssig will lead the Loan Servicing Team and will be responsible for the maintenance and support of the bank’s Commercial, Consumer, Residential and Indirect (Automobile) Loan portfolios and customers. Prior to her recent appointment, Kreyssig held the positions of Vice President/Senior Operations Consultant and Assistant Vice President/Senior Operations Consultant with Bank of America Leasing & Capital, LLC in East Providence. Kreyssig and her family live in Seekonk.
***
Tori Cameron has been named the Patriots Hall of Fame’s Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year. Cameron teaches at the Gordon W. Mitchell School in East Bridgewater. She was honored Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito in a virtual STEM session and her school will receive $5,000 to be used for STEM education. Cameron will also serve for one year on the governor’s STEM Council.
***
The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, a cooperative effort between the state’s sponsoring energy companies and their customers to help households in temporary financial crisis pay their energy bills, has announced that its 2019-2020 “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign raised $494,521 in contributions and provided energy assistance to 958 households in need. The fund is currently closed; however, applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 for eligible households who have received a shut-off notice or are in need of emergency fuel delivery. Effective Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, the fund will accept applications from all households that are eligible for assistance.
***
Vantage Builders, Inc., a general contracting, construction management and design-build firm based in Waltham, has announced the promotion of Carlos Gutierrez to Senior Project Manager. Gutierrez, who lives in North Attleboro, joined the firm in 2018 as a project manager. In his new role, he is responsible for planning, coordinating and managing Vantage Builders’ ground-up construction, design-build and renovation projects for the firm’s commercial, education, cannabis, industrial, healthcare and retail clients.
***
Foxboro resident and design industry veteran Kim Fauria has launched TAVE Home, a curated, direct-to-consumer online home decor business. The company is a spinoff of her direct-to-retail business, KJ Designs & Importing. Fauria is married to WEEI-FM radio personality and CBS Sports Network television sports analyst Christian Fauria.
***
Pare Corporation, a multi-disciplinary engineering and planning firm, has announced the promotion of Gregory N. Berube, P.E., to Vice President in the Transportation Division. Berube joined Pare Corporation as a Project Engineer in 2010 with 18 years of structural engineering experience. Pare is headquartered in Lincoln, R.I., and operates a full-service branch office in Foxboro.
