North Easton Savings Bank has announced the retirement of Stephen Pike, Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, after 19 years of service to the bank. Throughout his career with North Easton Savings Bank, Pike was responsible for the lending and servicing processes for the bank, while being a “constant contributor to local support efforts,” the bank says. He joined North Easton Savings Bank in 2001 with a strong background in lending; previously owning his own mortgage company and working for other area lending facilities. North Easton Savings has branches in North Attleboro, Norton and Mansfield.
***
Paul Lyons of Plainville and Nicholas Marves, Jonathan Finnell and Andrew Mandeville, all of Foxboro, are among this year’s graduates of Pipefitters Local 537’s Apprenticeship Program. They will now embark on careers as journeymen pipefitters, welders and HVAC-R technicians.
***
Sarah Christo of Mansfield, who is majoring in Economics, has been awarded a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from College of the Holy Cross’ Carlyse and Arthur A. Ciocca ‘59 Center for Business, Ethics and Society.
***
Shirin Esther Edwin, from Dallas, Texas, has been named Bristol Community College’s Dean of Arts and Humanities. She comes to Bristol after working as Associate Professor of Comparative Literature at New York University Shanghai, in Shanghai, China, and as Global Network Associate Professor at New York University, New York, N.Y.
