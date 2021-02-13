Citizens and NECN are accepting applications under the bank’s Champions in Action program from local non-profit organizations that are focused on closing Social Equity & Inclusion gaps within local communities through education, advocacy and relevant programming. Organizations selected for inclusion in the program will receive financial, volunteer and public relations support to help further extend their reach and impact. Applications can be completed online at www.citizensbank.com/community/champions-in-action and must be submitted by Feb. 26, 2021.
AT&T is looking to honor future-forward inspirational people making a difference in their communities. The everyday heroes will have a shot at winning one of 10 $10,000 cash prizes to support them in the pursuit of their dreams. Winners will join the AT&T Dream in Black 2021 class of Black Future Makers. Through Nov. 30, consumers can enter the contest by sharing what they are doing in the community to make a positive impact. A winner will be selected each month between March and December. For complete rules, visit https://www.attdreaminblack.com/contest. No purchase required.
