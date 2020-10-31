Bristol Community College’s English as a Second Language Program Coordinator Livia Neubert on Thursday received a 2020 Massachusetts Latinx Trailblazer Award, presented at a virtual event by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. Neubert was nominated by state Rep. Carole Fiola, who presented her with a citation for her hard work and dedication to the advancement in education for the Latinx community.
