Vidyanidhi Rege of Baltimore has been named Bristol Community College’s Dean of Business and Experiential Education. Rege is an accomplished post-secondary educator and an administrator who brings with him more than 15 years of extensive pedagogical experience, the school said. He previously worked as director of the Center for Hospitality and Culinary Studies at Howard Community College in Columbia, Md., and as an Adjunct Professor in the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Temple University in Philadelphia.
