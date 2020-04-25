Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has launched “We Are Mighty, Massachusetts,” a campaign that celebrates the Commonwealth’s resiliency and unity in the fight against COVID-19. #WeAreMightyMA features a video that shares an inspiring message of collective action across Massachusetts and invites individuals to shine a spotlight on those making a difference across the Commonwealth
Weichert-affiliated offices in the North Attleboro area have recently added the following individuals: Louis Domingos at Hunter Properties, located at 465 South Washington St. Suite 202, North Attleboro; and Aaron Johnson at Briarwood Real Estate, 31 Belmont St., South Easton.
