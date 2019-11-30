Robin Chapell of Foxboro was recently honored with the Massachusetts Health Officers Association President’s Award. The award recognizes a person who has been a “champion of public health” throughout his or her career. Chapell has been a longtime health director for Walpole, member and past president of MHOA, and served on numerous nationwide, statewide and regional committees. She has also received many awards and achievements.
***
In Banker & Tradesman’s Annual Reader’s Choice Survey, Jack Conway Realtor won the awards in four categories — Best Commercial Real Estate Firm, Best Commercial Education Provider, Best Residential Educational Provider and Best Residential Real Estate Company.
***
Kelly Jackson has joined Jack Conway, Realty as a realtor in the Mansfield office. Formerly with Rez-1 Realtor, Jackson was born and raised in Norton and currently lives there with her husband and three children.
***
Showcase Cinemas has announced a new partnership with Life is Good to help children overcome early childhood trauma through the Playmaker Program. Starting on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, one dollar from every Life is Good popcorn tub sold at all Showcase Cinemas will be donated to the cause. Movie-goers will also have the option to “round up for good” to the nearest dollar when purchasing tickets online to benefit the Life is Good Foundation.
***
XtremeCraze Foxboro, 30 Commercial St., Foxboro is holding a “soft opening” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Among the business’s offerings are laser tag, air park sessions, a Game Zone and birthday parties.
***
Byrider, an integrated used car dealership and franchise system, presented its 20-Year Founder Award to the South Attleboro franchise location, 635 Washington St., at the company’s recent convention in Amelia Island, Fla.
***
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program has awarded $500 grants to Gilly House in Wrentham, which helps people recover from substance abuse; King Philip Music Association; Confikids Inc. in Foxboro; the Foxboro Discretionary Fund; and Ahern Middle School in Foxboro. The grant program allows Harvard Pilgrim employees to award $500 grants to the charity of their choice each calendar year. It was started to commemorate Harvard Pilgrim members killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
