Norfolk resident Fadie Coleman, PhD, assistant professor of medical sciences and education at Boston University School of Medicine, has been awarded a 2021 Metcalf Award for Excellence in Teaching. She is one of two recipients to receive the honor.
***
Premium Schools, a source of information for degree programs, has ranked Bristol Community College the best online community college in Massachusetts. The ranking highlighted BCC’s variety of online degree programs and certifications, weekend and evening college options and student support services, including academic and career counseling.
