FOXBORO — CardVault, billed as a “first-of-its-kind retail experience” designed for buying, selling, trading, grading and consigning sports cards and collectibles, is now open at Patriot Place.
Located in the North Marketplace across from Walpole Outdoors, the 1,600 square-foot venue features a large walk-in steel vault housing “some of the world’s most sought-after cards,” and a metallic card counter displaying cards of various grades, Big Night and Patriot Place said in announcing the new business.
CardVault also features a lounge area with multiple HD TVs and a surround-sound system for sports games and live DJs alongside paintings by local and nationally recognized artists, the announcement said.
Services include buying and selling graded cards, raw cards, packs, boxes and cases as well as select premium collectibles and art, and trading cards and collections.
CardVault will also grade submissions and offer card consignment and consulting services as well as host trade nights, pop-ups, meet-and-greets and other events.
CardVault will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“CardVault has been a huge project in the works for some time now in conjunction with our Big Night Breaks division and we’re so excited to finally unlock the vault at Patriot Place,” said Big Night Principal Ed Kane. “We’re elevating the card trading scene to a new level of entertainment and hospitality that Big Night is known for.”
