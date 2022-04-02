ATTLEBORO — Aimee B. Brewer, president and CEO of Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, has been voted onto the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association board of trustees. MHA serves a voice for the commonwealth’s hospitals and health systems.
“We are excited to welcome Aimee to our Board at a time when strong leadership is more critical than ever for our healthcare system,” MHA President and CEO Steve Walsh said in a news release. “Since taking the helm at Sturdy Memorial, she has emerged as an extraordinary advocate for the patients, caregivers, and communities in the Greater Attleboro area.
“Her expertise in healthcare innovation, supportive leadership, and advancing community care will be of tremendous value to the work of MHA and our members.”
In the release, Sturdy said the MHA board “continues to be at the center of the commonwealth’s response to the ongoing public health crisis, using a collaborative approach to take on the greatest set of challenges the provider community has seen.”
“It also steers the direction of the association’s advocacy efforts on Beacon Hill and Capitol Hill, while carrying forth the state’s longstanding legacy in healthcare innovation,” the release said.
In addition, the 2022 Board will oversee the association’s strategy to address diversity, health equity, and inclusion, including the recently announced push to ensure diverse representation on governing boards.
“I’m honored to serve on the MHA Board with many esteemed colleagues,” Brewer said. “For the past two years, Massachusetts hospitals have endured unprecedented hardship. There’s much work to be done to stabilize our vital industry, and I look forward to contributing to the collective advancement of the Massachusetts care delivery systems.”