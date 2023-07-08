Coastal1 scholarship recipients and executives are, from left, (front row, seated) Luisa Restrepo, Olivia Halajko, Allyson Newsome, Ashley Piccolo, Emma Lancellota, (center row) Jason Hernandez, VP/community outreach at Coastal1, Mary Arruda, Alexia Carvalho, Aria Teare, Nikka Stolyarova, Olivia Kay, Brooke Kanaczet, Brian Azar, president and CEO at Coastal1, (back row) Emily Rubin, Zackary Medeiros, Devin Morris, Daniel Goba, Ari D’Aconte, and David Parenteau. Not pictured: Robert Blue IV, Kyle Denson, Andrew Currier, Lorenzo Norbis and Katelyn Ransom.