PAWTUCKET — Fifteen high school students, including Zackary Medeiros of Attleboro, have been awarded Coastal1 Investing In Your Future scholarships totaling $30,000.
The students are pursuing their higher education goals at Suffolk University, SMFA at Tufts University, University of Notre Dame, Williams College and Brown University, among others.
Seven Coastal1 employees’ children, including Andrew Currier of Attleboro, were awarded the Coastal1 Investing In Your Future Employees’ Scholarship totaling $14,000. These students will be pursuing majors in pharmacy, nursing, business administration and more.
And, the Cooperative Credit Union Association’s Better Banking College Scholarship was awarded to a Coastal1 member. Credit unions from across the state submitted more than 100 applications for an opportunity to be awarded one out of three scholarships.
“As a longtime champion of financial literacy and education, we’re proud to invest in tomorrow’s leaders,” said Coastal1 President and CEO Brian Azar. “Enabling recipients to focus on their educational goals with less economic distraction is right in line with the core credit union philosophy of people helping people. We believe that helping these students achieve their goals is a wise investment in our collective futures.”