FOXBORO — The owner of a self-described cornhole “hangout” on Morse Street is hoping that an upcoming benefit event will help boost his fledgling business.
Emmanuel “Manny” Paiva last week was awarded a one-day liquor license for a fundraising event to be held Saturday, Aug. 13. The benefit, a competitive cornhole tournament, is scheduled to begin at noon, with Shovel Town Brewery providing beer and other refreshments.
Proceeds will be donated to the South Shore Curling Club, which is hoping to raise $100,000 to construct a dedicated curling rink on Route 138 in Raynham.
Appearing before selectmen to complete the license application, Paiva said he opened Squadron 21-Foxboro’s Cornhole Hangout this past spring on the second floor of the old Foundry complex at 131 Morse St. in space formerly occupied by World Gym.
“I started getting into cornhole and it’s growing in the Northeast,” he said, adding the facility draws from both the Boston and Providence metropolitan areas. “There’s really nothing in the Mansfield-Foxboro area of that sort.”
The air-conditioned, second-floor space has eight regulation courts and can accommodate 64 players at one time.
“It’s great. People of all ages and [skill] levels can play,” Paiva said. “It’s good exercise and a good time.”
Long enjoyed at backyard barbecues and tailgate outings, cornhole — the ubiquitous beanbag tossing game — is gaining traction, not only as a year-round recreational pastime, but also a competitive sport.
As it turns out, there is more to the game than simply cracking a beer and lobbing some beanbags at a plywood sheet.
Since its founding in 2015, the American Cornhole League has nurtured professional competition now televised on ESPN2, which, coincidentally, will be broadcasting the 2022 world championships from Rock Hill, S.C. from July 29-Aug. 7.
The ACL, the sport’s governing body, also has standardized cornhole equipment and accessories.
Regulation-sized cornhole boards are 2-by-4 feet in size and situated 27 feet apart — considerably farther than most backyard players are used to. Slanted at a 10-degree angle, the boards feature a 6-inch diameter hole centered 9 inches from the rear edge.
Although they may be constructed of different types of fabric, bags must be 6-inches square, weigh 16 ounces and filled with resin pellets.
Players take turns throwing four bags per round. A bag in the hole is worth 3 points while a bag on the board is worth 1. And just to make things interesting, cornhole employs “cancel scoring” — meaning if Player A gets two bags in the hole and Player B gets three, the first two shots cancel out, and Player B gets 3 points for that round.
The first player to reach 21 wins.
At its most basic, cornhole involves simply tossing a bag towards the center of the board in the hopes it will slide into the hole. But more advanced competitors employ a variety of strategic approaches to frustrate opponents.
For example, “push” shots attempt to nudge a previously-thrown bag into the hole, while “block” shots try to create an obstacle preventing opponents from doing the same. An “airmail” shot — like a perfect 3-pointer in basketball — arcs higher to fly over any blocking bags and straight through the hole.
Paiva told selectmen he is attempting to raise both awareness and interest in the fledgling business, largely through social media, and has considered extending invitations to non-profits like Best Buddies or even the Foxboro Council on Aging.
Squadron 21 offers both novices and experienced players the opportunity to engage in friendly outings or Thursday night competitions. The facility is open to recreational players on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays with tournament play on Thursday and Sunday.
Company outings, charity events or party rentals are encouraged.
Entry fees for the Aug. 12 benefit tournament are $40 for single players and $80 for teams.
Interested parties can preregister at southshorecurling.com through Aug. 1.