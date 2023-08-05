FOXBORO — Luxury skincare clinic Dream Spa Medical officially opened its third Massachusetts location Wednesday at Patriot Place.
The location features a Wellness Lounge and offers injectables, laser treatments, face and body contouring, skincare products and hair restoration services.
Patriot Place is the brand’s third, and largest, location at 3,500 square feet and eight treatment rooms. Dream Spa also has locations in Canton and Brookline.
The lounge space will offer clients a separate, semi-private space for IV treatments. Dream Spa will also be offering EmSculpt and Emsella at the Patriot Place location, treatments that are both currently available in Brookline.