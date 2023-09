The United Regional Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon Thursday for new member Enterprise Truck Rental and Rent-a-Car at 110 East Washington Street, North Attleboro. State Sen. Paul Feeney and state Representative Adam Scanlon were on hand. Group Truck Manager Jon Vrabel hosted a tour of the facility and addressed the crowd. From left are Scanlon, Feeney, Enterprise employees Rachel Panno, Tara McHenry, Ana Petrella, Drew Spirito and Christine Hunt, branch manager Rachel Panno, Vrabel, and URCC President Jack Lank.