FOXBORO -- A local company that claims to be the largest operator of health clubs in New England has acquired a string of Planet Fitness gyms.
CDM Fitness Holdings acquired the clubs, located in Leominster, Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt., as part of a deal with Shane Poirier, a Planet Fitness franchisee from Leominster, that includes development rights, the company announced Tuesday.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
“We see this as a win-win for all parties as we kick off the new year with a growing portfolio of fitness centers,” said CDM Chief Brand Officer Taylor Mandell.
“Health and wellness remain more important than ever before as we head into 2022, and we anticipate more growth in the coming year with additional locations slated to open,” Mandell added.
CDM lays claim to being the largest operator of Planet Fitness clubs in the New England market and also says it is the largest operator of fitness clubs of any brand in the six-state region.
CDM now has 55 Planet Fitness locations across much of New England with 39 in Massachusetts -- including the Planet Fitness site in North Attleboro, -- two in New Hampshire, 13 in Rhode Island and one in Vermont.
CDM opened its first Planet Fitness club in 2007.
Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness has 15.2 million members and 2,254 stores in the United States and internationally.
CDM was acquired in 2019 by SBJ Capital, a private investment firm.