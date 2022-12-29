Juri Love, a Sun Chronicle and Foxboro Reporter correspondent, was featured during a presentation by the Women in Film and Video New England chapter during the organization’s Dec. 12 meeting at GBH in Boston.
Love, a Foxboro resident, made a testimonial video about how the organization has helped her as a filmmaker after she received the 2021 grand prize for Outstanding Women of the Boston 48 Hour Film Project. During that project, she created a 5- to 7-minute film in 48 hours with required elements.
Love was honored for her filmmaking and participation in the project in 2020 when received the Team Power Award. She said she finds it “thrilling” to make films in such a short time frame.
“I have participated in the Boston 48 Hour Film Project since 2020, and always had a great time with a team of anywhere between 20-25 people, most of them local actors and crew,” she said. “As an Asian Female film producer, I felt validated and found some female filmmakers that are moving this industry forward, which has been a huge inspiration for me to keep pushing my potential.”
With her 2021 award, Love received a $250 gift card to Talamas, a film-equipment store based in Waltham, which she used to participate in the 2022 Boston 48 Hour Film Project, and renewed membership in the WIFVNE organization.
Love also won the Best Family Drama Award at the 2021 Jersey Shore Film Festival in New Jersey for co-producing “Sweet Wind,” which was written and directed by Paul Kandarian.