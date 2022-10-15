FOXBORO — For Bangkok Café’s owners, the American dream came true.
The restaurant at 10 Foxboro Blvd. celebrated its 30th anniversary last Sunday by hosting a private party for friends, supporters and some special guests — five monks.
“I feel really happy with all the things that happened between then and now. I just want to thank all the customers, local friends and family and their support,” said Raungdet “Danny” Titisuttikul, owner and manager of the restaurant.
Titisuttikul said Bangkok Cafe was something quite different for the area when it opened 30 years ago. Residents didn’t know much about Thai food, and Titisuttikul enjoyed introducing them to it.
Titisuttikul, who is originally from Chonburi, Thailand, which is about 60 miles away from Bangkok, came to America in 1984. He started to work in a Thai restaurant in Boston soon after he landed in the United States, then later moved to Worcester.
“I was working, working and working, up until one day, this place (in Foxboro) Bangkok Café happened. So lots of memories in my lifetime,” Titisuttikul said.
He also celebrated his 25th anniversary with his life partner, Todd Glickman, during the event on Sunday. Glickman said Titisuttikul came to the United States with very little money and just an ambition to make a better life for himself.
“Danny worked for many years in the restaurant business behind the scenes, doing everything from washing dishes to being a waiter, and then was able to work to be a manager of a restaurant and finally decided he wanted to strike out on his own,” Glickman said.
Glickman said throughout the 30 years that the restaurant has been open, his partner had done everything from the business side of things to cleaning the floor to waiting tables to managing the people and greeting the customers.
“He is one of the hardest working people that I know,” he said.
In a dual presentation that also recognized Congdon Auto Center for recent improvements to its historic location on the Town Common, selectmen Tuesday night presented Bangkok Café with a citation marking what Chairwoman Leah Gibson termed “an amazing journey” over the past three decades.
She to the business as an “anchor” of the revitalized Forbes Crossing location near the Mansfield town line, formerly known as Foxfield Plaza.
Over the decades, Bangkok Café has attracted many repeat customers, including Amy Andres.
“We have enjoyed Danny and Bangkok Café since our first daughter was born,” she said. “They lovingly catered to exhausted parents and a little girl exploring the world.”
Today, the family is still enjoying Bangkok Café and that the little girl is all grown up. Sarah Andres, is 29 and starting a fellowship as a surgeon helping women with cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan.
Foxboro resident Joanne McLaughlin said her favorite dishes at the cafe are Delight for two, Golden Cups, and Chicken Pad Thai.
“The friendly service and attentiveness are wonderful as well. We have been going there since they opened,” McLaughlin said.
Marianne Russo, another Foxboro resident said she loves their Pad Thai and loves anything, especially with vegetables and chicken with peanut sauce. “Their appetizers are amazing such as chicken satay and spring rolls,” Russo said.
She said she loves the atmosphere also.
“I love having authentic local Thai restaurants. It’s so convenient and people are so friendly and so nice and great parking,” Russo said.