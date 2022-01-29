BROCKTON — The board of directors of HarborOne Bancorp Inc., parent company of HarborOne Bank, has announced that James W. Blake will retire as chief executive officer effective May 18, 2022.
Joseph F. Casey, currently president and chief operating officer, will continue to hold the title of president and will assume the role of CEO on May 19, 2022. Blake and Casey will continue to serve on the boards of both the company and the bank.
Blake is a fifty-year veteran of the community banking industry. He joined HarborOne Bank – then known as Brockton Credit Union – in 1993, and has served as CEO since 1995. During his tenure, Blake has overseen the conversion from a credit union to a bank in 2013, the acquisition of Merrimack Mortgage Company, Inc. in 2015, the company’s minority stock offering in 2016, the acquisition of Coastway Bancorp Inc. in 2018, the completion of the second-step conversion in 2019, and expansion of the bank’s footprint into Metro Boston beginning in 2019 and continuing with the December 2021 opening of new branches in Brighton, Brookline and Cambridge. Blake has served on the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Since 2011, he has served as chairman of the Signature Healthcare Executive Business Council and the YMCA Foundation.
Casey joined the bank in 2004 and was appointed president, COO and director in February 2017. Prior to his current position, Casey held numerous positions at the bank, including executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2006 to 2015, and senior vice president and chief financial officer from 2004 to 2006. He currently serves as the chair of the board of directors of the MetroSouth Chamber of Commerce, as well as a member of the board of directors of the Old Colony YMCA and chairman of its investment committee.