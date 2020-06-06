NORTH ATTLEBORO — An Arizona company has purchased Jeweled Cross, a maker of crucifixes and religious medals that had a long history in town before moving to Woonsocket.
Christian Brands, a division of CBC Group of Phoenix, recently announced it had purchased both Jeweled Cross and George F. Berkander Inc. of Providence, a maker of religious gift products and novelty jewelry.
Jeweled Cross, founded in 1923, is the oldest and best-known Catholic crucifix and patron saint medal firm in the United States. Its products can be found in thousands of Catholic stores throughout the country and are distributed internationally in England, Ireland, Italy and Australia.
The company changed hands after 90 years as a family business and moved operations to Woonsocket in 2014. Its former manufacturing facility on South Washington Street was converted in 2017 by GreatBridge Properties into an affordable housing complex with 65 apartments.
Jay Brennan, former Jeweled Cross president and grandson of the company’s founder, said, “We are very pleased that Christian Brands will continue the tradition of Jeweled Cross and will share our family’s vision for the future. This team is well versed with the needs of our industry and can move us forward in new markets, as well as solidify our position as a leader in the Catholic crucifix field.”
CBC Group, founded in 1948 is a holding company consisting of various brands that sell product to an assortment of channels within the Catholic, Christian and gift field. Under the Christian Brands division are other well know Catholic brands such as Creed, Ambrosiana, Gerffert, Avalon Gallery, Aquinas Press, R.J. Toomey, Sudbury Brass and Will & Baumer.
