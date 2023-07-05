Sevita has opened a new adult day health center in Attleboro, Joyful Living Center at Sterling Lofts, at 67 Mechanic St. An open house and ribbon cutting event was held on June 16. From left are (first row) United Regional Chamber President Jack Lank; Billie Jo Jackson, Sevita; Paula Richardi, Joyful Living Center participant; Rebecca Marshal Howarth; state Rep. Adam Scanlon; Mayor Cathleen DeSimone; Michelle Brown, Sevita president of Connected Care; Lori Imparato, program director of Joyful Living Center; state Rep. Jim Hawkins; state Sen. Paul Feeney; Madeline McNeilly; Jill McGovern, Sevita; Susan Redd-Garcelon, Sevita; Aida Marti, Sevita; (second row) Steve Harvey; Zach Patten; Kate Hyde; Thomas Wilson, Joyful Living Center participant; Danielle Harbour, N2 Publishing; Dianne Schnabel, Joyful Living Center; Shelton Forrest, Joyful Living Center participant; Zico Antunes, Sevita; Norma Marotta, Harbor Health; City Counselor Jonathan Tavares; Lucas Pessoa, Joyful Living Center; Ricky Castro, Joyful Living Center participant; Steven Boyce, Sevita; Patricia Phillips, Sevita; Gloria Ducharme, Joyful Living Center participant; Sonia Alves, Sevita.

Joyful Living Center opens in Attleboro