New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is partnering with Brandeis University to fight antisemitism across the nation.
The Robert K. Kraft Family and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism’s partnership with the Waltham university is a “comprehensive, multi-pronged collaboration to equip students, higher education leaders, and Jewish communal professionals with knowledge, resources and tools to engage diverse communities in the critical work to address hate against Jews and other communities,” according to a press release.
Statistics from the Anti-Defamation League show antisemitism reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021 with an average of more than seven antisemitic incidents per day — an increase of 34% from 2020. The ADL also says attacks against Jewish institutions were up by 61%, incidents at K-12 schools increased 106% and incidents on college campuses increased 21%.
Kraft, the founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, said the rise of antisemitism and hate targeting Jews is a threat to the community’s survival.
“Through our Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, we are working to find innovative ways to educate and empower Jews and non-Jews to stand up to Jewish hate,” he said.
The partnership will focus on three action areas: A student-focused fellowship program; a role engaging higher education leaders to provide approaches to addressing antisemitism on their campuses through panels, workshops and programs; and new content for Brandeis’ Hornstein Jewish Professional Leadership Program’s curriculum.
Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz says the university is grateful for the new partnership.
“This initiative will help the university to do its part through a comprehensive approach to educate students, convene leaders in higher and K-12 education, and train future Jewish communal professionals about the impact of this millennia-old scourge,” he said.
Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 after receiving the Genesis Prize, a $1 million award given to a Jewish individual who has achieved significant professional success.