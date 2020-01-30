Cat behavior specialist coming to Attleboro Public Library
ATTLEBORO — Dr. Rachel Geller, a cat behaviorist, pet chaplain and human education specialist, will give a talk at from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Attleboro Public Library’s Balfour Room.
Geller will be discussing her book, “Saving the World, One Cat at a Time.” She will also give advice for developing and maintaining cat-and-owner harmony, answer audience questions, and sign copies of her book, which will be available for purchase.
Geller will be donating a percentage of her book sale receipts to MA-F.I.A (Massachusetts Feline Intervention Alliance).
Admission to the event is free.
S. Attleboro drummer part of new band
Drummer Matthew Arenburg of South Attleboro, who gained fame locally for performing onstage with former Pink Floyd front man Roger Waters, has formed a new band, Contusion, along with three friends.
Band members met at the School of Rock in Seekonk and are all members of the its Houseband. They have been on two summer tours and opened for several national acts.
Their new band will be featured on “Late Night New England” Seekonk Cable Access channel 9 on Feb. 3 and will be playing an all ages show at Alchemy in Providence on Feb 23.
As previously reported in The Sun Chronicle, Arenburg won a New England drum competition a few years ago and also performed onstage with Waters at TD Garden in Boston.
MMAS fundraising gala set for Feb. 28
FOXBORO — The Mass Music & Arts Society will hold its annual fundraising gala on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Lake View Pavilion.
The gala will honor three local residents who have made major contributions to support the growth of the Mansfield-based arts organization
This years honorees are John Korona from the Mansfield Bank Charitable Foundation; Jeff Mann, general manager of the Xfinity Center in Mansfield; and Linda Rogers, treasurer of the MMAS Board of Directors
Special guest auctioneer Joe Andruzzi from the Andruzzi Foundation will join MMAS Executive Director Ken Butler for the live auction segment of the evening, which also includes a cocktail hours, a sit-down dinner, raffles, a silent auction, music and dancing.
Visit MMAS.org for more information or to purchase tickets to the event. Deadline to make reservations is Feb. 15.
Neave Trio to perform in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH – The Boston-based Neave Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road, as part of the Arts in the Village concert series.
The trio performs works by four women composers spanning the Romantic era through the modern day, including Rebecca Clarke’s Piano Trio; Amy Beach’s Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 150; Cécile Chaminade’s Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 11; and Jennifer Higdon’s Piano Trio.
Tickets are $18 general, $16 seniors, $8 for children and students; payable by cash or check. More info: www.rehobothantiquarian.org/arts-in-the-village.
